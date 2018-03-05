Gzb couple found dead: Viscera report holds key

The police has pinned all hopes on the viscera analysis report of the two victims, a married couple, who were found dead in the bathroom of their flat in Indirapuram on the night of Holi. Although the post mortem examination report could not ascertain the exact reason for their deaths, the doctors suspect it could be a case of ‘poisoning.’

Neeraj Singhania, 37, and his wife Ruchi were found dead after they had retired to their bedroom on the evening of February 2.

Neeraj was a deputy general manager with a reputed company offering international telecom solutions while his wife was also a professional with a company in Noida. They are survived by their five-year-old daughter.

On Friday evening, the couple had locked their room from inside and later, the family forced open the door and found them lying inside the bathroom. They were declared brought dead at a hospital.

HT has learnt that the vital organs of both the victims were found congested in the postmortem examination conducted a day after the deaths. The doctors preserved the viscera samples and have sent them for further analysis at a forensic laboratory.

Sources in the health department said that some of the vital organs of both the deceased were found in a ‘congested’ state during the autopsy while there were no signs of any external injuries on the bodies other than a small abrasion mark on the woman’s body.

“Generally, in cases where organs are found in a congested state, it could be a case of poisoning through some irritant substance. Forensics would be able to examine the source clearly. The irritant substance could be some food item or some drug,” Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer, Ghaziabad, said.

The officer added that in case of poisoning by gaseous substance, the lungs are found congested while the stomach and other organs are found in a normal state.

Sources said that vital organs such as liver, spleen, kidney, brain and lungs of both victims were found in a congested state while ‘nothing abnormal’ was detected on the bodies. However, none of the victims could raise alarm or alert their family members who were present in the flat while the couple had locked their room from inside after celebrating Holi.

Initially, the police and even the doctors denied electrocution as the cause of death, as the bodies had no injury marks.

“We had sent two doctors to conduct the postmortem examination. We had also sought specific opinion, but the doctors did not find any signs of electrocution,” Dr Gupta said.

Since the autopsy report of both the victims could not be ascertained, their viscera samples were preserved. It consists of samples of organs such as stomach with contents, pieces taken from liver, spleen and small intestines along with kidney.

“The viscera samples will be analysed at the forensic laboratory to know the exact cause of death. Senior superintendent of police, superintendent of police and the circle officer visited the incident spot and did not find anything suspicious. The family has also not raised any suspicion on the two deaths,” Akash Tomar, superintendent of police (city), said.

On Sunday, the family members had declined to comment on the incident. The social media accounts of both the deceased were also shut down as their personal information was being shared.