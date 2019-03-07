Hand over project to Noida authority: Buyers of Unnati fortune’s Aranya

The Uttar Pradesh real estate regulatory authority (UP Rera) on Wednesday held a meeting with buyers of Unnati Fortune’s Aranya project, in Sector 119, and sought solutions from them as the co-developer, at the last committee meeting, had expressed inability to take up the revival plan. Buyers demanded handing over project to Noida authority.

At the meeting, three conciliation committee members from buyers Anant Gupta, Umesh Gupta and Hemant Kumar attended the meeting. Rera chairman Rajive Kumar, secretary Abrar Ahmed, members Balvinder Kumar and Bhanu Pratap Singh were also present.

“After the last meeting, conciliation committee head RD Paliwal submitted a report stating that the co-developer backed out and chances of revival are bleak, and that there was no use continuing the committee. He suggested dissolution of the committee,” Hemant, one of the buyers, said.

As many as 79 homebuyers have filed petitions with Rera for non delivery of flats. “We have sought deregistration of the project, forensic audit, passport seizure of the promoter and EMI relief,” Anant said.

Officials said they are working to resolve the issue. “We have taken the buyer’s solution to revive the project. Now we are discussing the revival plan and work out feasible solution,” Rajive said.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 05:29 IST