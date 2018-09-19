Helper in Noida flees with 22-tyre truck to sell it, arrested

A truck helper was arrested in Gautam Buddh Nagar Tuesday for allegedly stealing the multi-axle vehicle and planning to sell it off, according to the police.

The 22-tyre truck, costing Rs 35 lakh and registered in Rajasthan, has been recovered along with over Rs 50,000 in cash that was stolen from the driver, the police said.

The helper, identified as Nitesh Rathore, from Mainpuri district, was held Monday night, a police official said.

“On a tip-off, the helper was held from the Agra-Allahabad highway last night,” Dankaur station house officer Farmood Ali Pundir said.

During probe, the police team recovered the cash, the driver’s driving licence and mobile phone along with another stolen mobile phone from the truck, he said.

“When quizzed, Nitesh told police that he had planned to sell the truck off in Agra,” the SHO said.

The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master).

