Increase in number of pet dogs being abandoned amid coronavirus panic, say animal shelters in Noida

noida

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 20:15 IST

Even though the World Health Organisation (WHO) has clarified that Covid-19 cannot be transmitted through dogs, Noida has seen an increase in the number of pets abandoned on the city’s streets, according to those working at shelter homes.

Before the outbreak of the disease, the average number of calls received by People for Animals, an NGO, from the National Capital Region regarding such cases was four per month.

“However, for the past week, we are receiving three-four calls on a daily basis from NCR areas such as Gautam Budh Nagar, Delhi and Ghaziabad, and even Punjab. Ever since the WHO issued an advisory that the virus may be transmitted through animals, there has been a rapid increase in the number of calls. Even though it has been clarified now that the disease is not transmitted through pet dogs, there is no relief,” said Kaveri Bhardwaj, president, People for Animals, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Some say that in some cases, owners are themselves calling up animal shelters, saying that they want to give up their pets.

“This used to happen once or twice in a fortnight but now owners are saying they no longer want their dogs, even though the strain of Sars-Cov-2 is not transmitted through these animals. We are getting several messages through social media as well. People say they just don’t want to risk it. It’s sad,” said Sagarika Banerjee, who runs a dog shelter in Sector 127.

Bhardwaj said an equal number of calls related to relocation of dogs and monkeys are coming in.

“People don’t want animals around. Yesterday, our volunteers found monkeys being filled in sacks to be relocated, in Greater Noida. Cases of dogs being relocated by residents have been reported from Dadri, Sector 128 and highrises in the city. People did read the WHO’s first advisory but are choosing to ignore later findings. We are struggling with the situation,” said Bhardwaj.

She said almost the same number of distress calls is coming in for sick pets which owners fear might infect them.

“We are working on making people aware about this. Our vets have been instructed to be extra careful. Hopefully, the situation will be resolved soon,” she said.

Dr Abhishek Daber, veterinary incharge at the Noida authority’s shelter home said, “The strain in dogs is different. It stays in the digestive tract and causes diarrhoea. The human strain is different and the transmission is not possible, as per studies till now. However, there are misconceptions in the public and we are trying to create more awareness through our vets.”

He also said that the last week has shown a 50% rise in the vaccination in dogs as owners no longer wish to take any chances.

“Earlier when we informed people about this, people declined as the strain isn’t there in India but now the vaccination has gone up,” said the vet.