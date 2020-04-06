Lockdown puts the brakes on 10,000 trucks of GB Nagar transporters

noida

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 23:03 IST

The nationwide lockdown has stranded over 10,000 trucks, belonging to the transporters of Gautam Budh Nagar district, in different parts of the country and they are incurring losses of over ₹2 crore per day.

Shiv Kumar Sharma, president of Noida transporters’ association, said that due to the lockdown, many goods carrying vehicles have halted in states such as Gujarat, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan. “Due to the restrictions, they could not reach Noida from their respective destinations. Drivers and helpers of these trucks are having a tough time as all restaurants and hotels on highways are closed. Thanks to the initiatives taken by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) that our drivers have got meal arrangements near different toll plazas,” he said.

Sharma further said over 30,000 workers are involved in the transport services. “As per a rough estimate, this lockdown is causing loss of over ₹2 crore per day. It will be really hard for us to recover the loss in the near future, even if the lockdown is lifted after its stipulated 21 days. Most drivers, helpers and cleaners have left the trucks and returned to their native places.For those who chose to stay with their vehicles, the transporters are arranging their food and stay,” he said.

Choudhary Vedpal, convener of Noida transporters’ joint forum, said despite the lockdown, transporters are paying salaries to their staff. “Even once the lockdown has ended, we will have to wait for the staff to return. We expect that all trains and buses will be overcrowded. Once they are back to work, I don’t think 10,000 trucks will be sufficient to carry goods needed by the people,” he said.

Appreciating the support being given by the district administration during this period, Vedpal said a little less than 10% of trucks are being used by the administration for transporting essential commodities in the district. “With the payment we received for that, we were able to arrange food and stay for the staff stranded in the district. But it is not more than a drop in the ocean,” he said.