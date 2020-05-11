Lok Nayak Hospital nurse among six new Covid-19 patients in GB Nagar

noida

Six new Covid-19 cases were reported in Gautam Budh Nagar on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases to 224 in the district. The new cases include a woman from Sector 12 who works as nurse at Delhi’s Lok Nayak Hospital and three residents of Sector 66, health officials said.

Giving details of the new patients, the officials said that a 22-year-old man undergoing treatment for some neuron disorder at Kailash Hospital in Sector 27 was found positive for coronavirus. The man is a resident of Sector 8 which is the most problematic cluster for the officials to contain the Covid-19 spread in the district. Around 52 persons have been found positive for the deadly virus from the JJ Colony of sectors 8, 9 and 10 till now.

“The contact tracing team of the health department is identifying all the medical staff of the hospital and others who came in contact with the infected person. All such persons will be put under quarantine for 14 days,” said a senior official from the health department.

Kailash Hospital authorities could not be contacted for comment despite multiple attempts.

Also, a 40-year-old woman related to the 62-year-old man from Sector 66, who died of Covid-19 on Friday night, was found positive for coronavirus. Besides, two men, a 27-year-old and another 29-year-old, were also found positive for the infection from Sector 66. The duo had links with another patient from the area who was found positive earlier.

Another two Covid-19 patients include a 53-year-old woman and her 48-year-old husband from Sector 12 of Noida. The woman is a staff member at the Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi. The officials suspect that she contracted the infection at the hospital.

Till now, over 37 medical and paramedical staff of different hospitals have been found positive for Covid-19 in the district.

Meanwhile, district magistrate Suhas LY said that around 90% of the patients admitted by May 1 have been cured in GB Nagar. Till now, 135 patients have been discharged from various hospitals after being cured, while two people have succumbed to Covid-19.

“We are giving hydroxychloroquine for one week and Tamiflu for five days in the first week. If the viral clearance report is positive, then only hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin are given in the second week. Our results have been very good. Condition of none of our patients who had developed pneumonia got deteriorated as the treatment is working on them,” said Dr Saurabh Shrivastava, head of medicines, Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS).

Meanwhile, GIMS has started collecting plasma from the discharged patients to upgrade the treatment of Covid-19 patients as per the guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Four recovered patients have donated their plasma for the treatment of others.

As per the ICMR guidelines, the convalescent plasma therapy will be used on moderately severe patients. The officials said they have identified one patient who has been recently admitted at GIMS to use the new therapy on.

By Monday night, the health department collected a total of 4,034 samples. Currently, there are 87 active Covid-19 cases in the district, while 452 persons are under institutional quarantine.