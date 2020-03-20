e-paper
Home / Noida / Malls closed, property registration stopped till March 31

Malls closed, property registration stopped till March 31

noida Updated: Mar 20, 2020 21:22 IST
HT Correspondent
The Noida Police, on Friday, conducted a drive and closed all the shopping malls on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh government. Further, the stamps and registration department stopped the registration of properties till March 31 due to the fear of an outbreak of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

SK Tripathi, assistant commissioner, stamps & assistant inspector general registration, Gautam Buddh Nagar, said that the move has been taken to check the spread of Covid-19. “The stamp and registration department, Lucknow, has written a letter to all the district departments, asking them to suspend the registration of properties till March 31. However, the offices will remain open and the staff will execute the pending office work,” he said.

Sankalp Sharma, the deputy commissioner of police, Noida, said that the UP government has issued an order for the closure of malls till March 31. “A police team visited the Great India Palace, DLF Mall of India, and other malls and asked the management to close down. All the malls have complied with the directions. The police and administration will take suitable action based on the directions from the government,” he said.

SK Jain, president, Noida Sector 18 market association, said that the local traders are preparing for the Janta Curfew on Sunday, as urged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Apart from March 22, the market association has decided to shut all the shops, except for essential commodities, from March 24 to 27,” he said, adding that saloon, spas, restaurants, etc. will all be closed from Friday till March 31.

However, Arun Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police, Noida, said that the Sector 18 market association took the decision of closure on its own. “We have received the order for the closure of shopping malls only as of now. The police have not closed shops in the market,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Noida transport department has also postponed the dates for driving licences. AK Pandey, ARTO (administration), said that as of now, new applications for learners’ licence are not being accepted. “Applicants were given dates for driving tests till April 4. Their dates are now being rescheduled,” he said.

