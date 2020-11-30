e-paper
Home / Noida / Man alleges extortion by cops; police deny allegation

Man alleges extortion by cops; police deny allegation

noida Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 23:50 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Tanmayee Tyagi
         

A Barola-based man has alleged that he was stopped by two policemen, who extorted ₹5,000 from him for carrying sand in his tractor. The police officials have denied the allegations.

The man, identified as Satish Kumar who works as a transporter to supply materials to construction sites, took to social media to allege that a sub-inspector and constable deployed at the Sector 49 police station had extorted ₹5,000 from him before letting him off. He also claimed that police in the area were targeting tractor and mini truck drivers for extorting money.

Taking cognisance of the matter, senior police officials ordered a probe in the case and an assistant commissioner of police in Zone 1 was asked to lead the investigation.

“We contacted the man who had made these allegations. It appears that the incident had occurred on November 5, although the claims were made yesterday. It seems that the man was only stopped by our cops, who asked him about his destination. No money was exchanged, and after the policemen received answer, they allowed the man to pass,” said ACP 3, Vimal Kumar Singh, who was conducting the probe.

He said that allegation of money being extorted is completely false and the sub-inspector and constable were only doing their job. The man has also allegedly denied during questioning that he was asked for money, said the ACP.

Police officials said that the victim only made the claims after he was asked by a friend to do so. For now, no action is being taken against Kumar for making false allegations.

On November 22 as well, a man on social media had alleged that a cop in Sector 63 was taking bribes from people on two-wheelers. The claims were later found to be false and it was proved that he was issued a challan for not wearing a mask in public and a helmet while driving.

