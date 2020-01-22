Man shoots self with a licensed revolver in Noida village

noida

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 21:01 IST

A 45-year-old man shot himself with a licensed pistol in Sarfabad village Wednesday morning. The victim was rushed to a private hospital in a critical condition, where he succumbed to the gunshot wound.

The police said the man (identity not disclosed to protect the family), his wife, two sons and daughter had moved to a house near their parental home last year.

Pappu Yadav, a neighbour, said the man used to have a dairy business. “However, some time ago, he shifted to another location with his family. We are not aware of his present involvement or occupation. On Wednesday, around 11am, we received information that he had shot himself in the head at his new residence,” he said.

A team from the Sector 49 police station rushed to the spot on being informed. Police said man had covered himself with a blanket on the bed, and then shot himself.

Sankalp Sharma, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 1, said the police team rushed him to a private hospital where he died. “Primary investigation shows he received one bullet wound to the head. He had used his licensed pistol to kill himself,” he said.

Sharma said it was revealed that the man was a money lender, and of late, he was not financially stable. “He also had a dispute over a plot. The family members said lately, he was tense over some financial dealings,” he said.

The victim’s sister said her brother was not keeping well for some months. “He had blood pressure issues and he was frequently visiting doctors. We do not know what led him to take his life,” she said.

Area residents said the man also tried to hang himself on Tuesday, but his family members rescued him on time.

Police said the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and the medical reports are awaited. “We have not found any suicide note from the spot. The family has not filed any complaint in this regard either,” Vimal Kumar Singh, ACP 3, Zone 1, said.