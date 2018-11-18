Mother conspires with daughter’s father-in-law to get her killed

An extramarital affair and a property dispute led the mother and father-in-law of a 28-year-old woman to hire shooters to kill her, revealed the police, after arresting three accused from Greater Noida on Friday night.

Ankit Singh, a resident of Jarcha, Urmila Tomar, a resident of Khatana village, and Krishna Pal, from Hapur, were arrested by a Dadri police team on Saturday morning.

On Thursday morning, Sandhya Tomar (28), was found dead at her residence in Vatika Colony of Dadri in Greater Noida.

Sandhya, from Khatana village in Greater Noida, had separated from her husband six years ago, and was living with her two children, an eight-year-old son and five-year-old daughter.

According to the police, Vijendra Tomar, Sandhya’s father-in-law, and Urmila, her mother, had hired three shooters to kill her.

“Sandhya had separated from her husband and was living on her own in Ram Vatika Colony for the past six years. Apart from a three-storey house in the colony, Sandhya also had a plot in her name. She also collected rent from tenants of another three-storey house in Greater Noida, which was in Urmila’s name. Meanwhile, she had started seeing a man named Arun, who was from Khatana village, and this became the bone of contention between her and her mother. Her death would lead to the transfer of two properties to Vijendra and the third to her mother,” Ram Sen Singh, station house officer, Dadri police station, said.

The police said the two accused hired three shooters from Greater Noida through a Delhi-based man named Sandeep Bansal for ₹5.5 lakh.

“The two hired Amit Singh, a resident of Jarcha, as well as Mukesh and Krishna Pal, who run a medical store in Bisada village of Dadri, and on Thursday morning, the three (Mukesh, Amit and Krishna Pal), went to Ram Vatika Colony on the pretext of buying one of Sandhya’s property and shot her dead. Then Vijendra paid ₹1 lakh to the three accused a day later,” Singh said.

The police arrested Amit from Bisada bypass in Dadri on Saturday morning around 4.15am.

“After interrogation, we found out about the involvement of Vijendra and Urmila. Of the six accused, Vijendra, Mukesh and Sandeep are currently on the run,” Singh said.

All the accused have been booked under the Indian Penal Code Section 302 for murder.

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 12:28 IST