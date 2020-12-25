New Greater Noida to be developed on lines of Gurugram

noida

The new Greater Noida area, to be expanded on at least 30,000 hectares, will be developed on the Gurugram model of land acquisition, said officials. This will allow for better development and avoid disputes pertaining to land acquisition and compensation, said officials.

Under the existing model, the authority acquires land from farmers, develops it and then sells the same to developers, industrial firms and others. By applying the Gurugram model, the authority now wants to develop basic facilities and allow investors to buy the land directly from farmers and then give permissions for businesses and other ventures.

The Uttar Pradesh government has given the green signal for the change in approach. Also, the boundary for land acquisition has been marked till a subsection of a canal originating from the Upper Ganga Canal, towards Bulandshahr, where agricultural land is available, said officials.

As per the Master Plan-2021, the Greater Noida has around 38,000 hectares notified area, largely bounded by NH-24 in the north-west, Hindon river on the western side and GT Road/Northern Railway mainline to Kolkata on the eastern side, in 124 villages. On the northern and western sides, it is flanked by Ghaziabad and Noida, respectively.

The UP government established the industrial town in 1992 to boost growth. However, due to farmers’ frequent protests, the area could not be developed as planned, said officials. Farmers frequently resist land acquisition attempts on the grounds that the compensation offered was not adequate.

The acquisition has also turned violent in the past, with the death of five farmers were on August 13, 2008, in Ghodi Bachheda and the death of six farmers in Bhatta-Parsaul in 2011. The UP government has decided to change its approach to keep farmers happy, said officials.

“We will follow Gurugram model and acquire land for only basic infrastructure, such as roads, drainage network and other community services. We will develop the basic facilities and allow interested developers to buy the land directly from farmers, who can have a stake in projects and grow alongside industrial development,” said Narendra Bhooshan, the chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

The Greater Noida authority is already working to finalise its Master Plan 2041, which will detail the exact land to be earmarked for industrial, residential, commercial, institutional and other uses. It has planned to earmark land of 80 more villages for expansion and seek required approvals before starting the development works next year, said officials.

“We will soon finalise Master Plan 2041 and start the expansion of this town. We need to expand because there are huge opportunities, in view of Noida International airport at Jewar, along Yamuna Expressway. We will also adopt the land pooling policy that gives the opportunity to farmers to become partners in realty or industrial projects, like Gurugram. Besides, investors can contact farmers and approach us for licences to operate in the city, on the lines of Gurugram’s operations,” said Bhooshan.

Surendra Nahta president of medium, small, micro enterprise association, Gautam Budh Nagar, said, “Agitations and court cases affect businesses badly. Peace and better policing are crucial for businesses to grow. And if land procurement is with ease, then it makes a huge difference.”

Realtors were also enthused about the change in approach as it reduces the scope for conflicts with landowners. “Developers and other investors face huge losses if a land dispute with farmer crops up. Not having any dispute over the land is always beneficial for any business to flourish and the land is the most important component in business, be it realty sector or industrial,” said RK Arora, the president of National Real Estate Development Council, Uttar Pradesh.