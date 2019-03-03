Nithari killings: Surinder Koli given death penalty in 10th case

A CBI court on Saturday awarded the death penalty to Surinder Koli for murdering and then dismembering the body of a 14-year-old girl, one of the victims in the infamous Nithari killing case.

The CBI court in Ghaziabad had, on Friday, found him guilty of murder, attempted rape, abduction and destruction of evidence. It also said that the murder was one of the “rarest of rare” cases, qualifying it for the death penalty.

The gruesome killings had come to light in 2005-06 in Noida’s Nithari, where children and women disappeared and later their body parts were found in drain near Koli’s employer businessman Moninder Singh Pandher’s house in Sector-31.

According to the investigation into the present case, Koli had lured the 14-year-old girl to his employer’s house on March 15, 2005 and later murdered her.

The girl was among 16 Nithari victims who were allegedly murdered by Koli.

“He (Koli) called in the poor girl and tried to rape her. But he killed her when he failed. He later cut her body part and ate it after cooking... He later cut the body into pieces and disposed them off,” the court said in its judgment.

“Such gruesome, cruel and inhuman act has no such previous example. Such act has shaken the society and it will lose faith in law if any mercy is shown... The act by the accused fall under the category of rarest of rare,” the order further said.

Saturday’s was the tenth of the sixteen cases related to Nithari killings.

The CBI filed charge sheets in 16 Nithari cases and Koli was named in all for murder, destruction of evidence and rape attempt. The rest of 16 cases against Koli are under advanced stages of trial.

Apart from Koli who was charge-sheeted in all 16 cases, the CBI charge-sheeted his employer Pandhar in a single case under the provisions of the Immoral Trafficking Act. During the course of trial Pandher was summoned by the court as co-accused in five cases.

Out of Nine cases decided against Koli, one is pending at the Supreme Court while eight are pending appeal at the Allahabad high court. The tenth case will also go in an appeal at the high court.

Koli is confined to Dasna jail in Ghaziabad ever since he was arrested in December 2006.

“I am innocent as all the cases against me were built up on the basis of my confessional statement,” Koli told media outside the court. “The statements were given under CBI’s pressure. Even the parents of the victim never stated anything against me. I am defending myself in court since 2011 and also taking up arguments in my case. There are a lot of contradictions in statements of prosecution witnesses.”

First Published: Mar 03, 2019 01:25 IST