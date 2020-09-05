e-paper
Home / Noida / In highest single-day surge, Noida records 213 fresh Covid-19 cases

In highest single-day surge, Noida records 213 fresh Covid-19 cases

The Gautam Buddh Nagar district’s coronavirus tally currently stands at 8,686. The district is sixth in Uttar Pradesh in terms of recoveries, 11th in active cases, and 20th in death toll.

noida Updated: Sep 05, 2020 20:48 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral
Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral
A health worker inside a kiosk collects swab samples for coronavirus testing, at Sector 30 District Hospital, in Noida, India, on Saturday, September 05, 2020. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday recorded its highest single-day spike of 213 fresh Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to 8,686, official data showed.

(How India crossed 40 lakh Covid-19 case mark. Read more)

The number of active coronavirus cases reached 1,299, up from 1,188 on Friday, 1,163 on Thursday, 1,114 on Wednesday, 1,067 on Tuesday, 1,055 on Monday and 1,009 on Sunday, according to data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The district’s death toll stands at 46. On the brighter side, the mortality rate among positive patients continued to decline and reached 0.52% on Saturday, one of the lowest in the state, data showed. Also, 94 more patients got discharged during the 24-hour period and so far, 7,341 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in the district, it showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar stands sixth among districts in Uttar Pradesh in terms of recoveries, 11th in active cases, and 20th in death toll, data stated.

It was 0.54% on Friday, 0.55% on Thursday, 0.54% on Wednesday, 0.55% on Tuesday, 0.56% on Monday and 0.57% on Sunday, according to official statistics.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients dropped slightly to 84.51% from 85.44% on Friday, 85.49% on Thursday, 85.86% on Wednesday. It was 86.20% on Tuesday, as per the statistics.

There were 59,963 active cases across Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. So far, 1,95,959 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to Covid-19 climbed to 3,843, data showed.

