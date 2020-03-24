Noida: 950 people booked, 1556 vehicles challaned, 209 vehicles seized for violating lockdown norms

noida

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 23:09 IST

The Gautam Budh Nagar Police said they have registered 298 FIRs against 950 people for violating lockdown norms.

The district had gone into lockdown on Monday in the wake of the Covid-10 outbreak.

“Strict action will be taken against those who violate the law. Today over ₹37,000 was collected as penalty for violating Section 144 (that prohibits the gathering of more than four persons under the criminal procedure code) and booked under Section 188 (of the Indian Penal Code, which is levied when a person violates the order of a senior government official). We registered 298 cases in this regard against 950 people. However, 830 essential services vehicles were not stopped anywhere during this period,” said Nodia police commissioner Alok Singh.

The police have also decided to issue passes to people involved in essential services and who need to commute between Noida and Delhi. The police have also issued a helpline number 8851066533 for this service.

The administration has put up 112 barriers across the district to ensure complete adherence of the lockdown order. A total of 9122 vehicles were screened, challans were issued in 1556 cases while 209 vehicles were seized. Police Commissioner Alok Singh appealed to the residents of the district to cooperate.

The police commissioner said food is being supplied to people living in night shelters, attendants of patients in hospitals. He also said there was no need to panic or stock items of daily needs as the police will deliver to people who need them.

Sankalp Sharma, deputy commissioner of police, Noida, has been made a nodal officer to facilitate the emergency services and issue passes to people.

“We strictly restricted unnecessary movements in the city and also at Noida-Delhi borders. We are trying to ensure people do not venture out without a valid reason. To extend this, we are issuing passes to people involved in emergency services and who commute from Delhi-Noida,” said Sharma.

To get the passes, the people need visit Noida police website (noidapolice.com) and click the link –” person or vehicle pass application”. The users need to fill the form and feed information like names, address, mobile number, office address, and also attach their identity card and photo along with the vehicle’s registration number. “They would also need to state the route for commuting and the reason of getting the pass. The users can submit the application form. The police department will analyse the applications and issue passes based on merit,” Sharma said.

Noida traffic police on Tuesday reserved one lane at the DND Flyway for doctors/ambulances and essential services and another one for the media. Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Traffic, said this aims to facilitate commuting. “The traffic was well managed on Tuesday. There was strict enforcement at the DND Flyway, Mayur Vihar, and other internal roads in the city. The number of people was less on the road as compared to Monday,” he said.

Meanwhile, the barricades are still placed near Mahamaya Flyway in Noida, restricting Noida-Delhi traffic towards Kalindi Kunj, even as Delhi police on Tuesday morning cleared the Shaheen Bagh protest site. DCP Traffic Noida said that he has not received any communication from Delhi to remove the barricade.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida said the Yamuna Expressway has been closed for commuters. “We have restricted entry of vehicles on the e-way and only vehicles engaged in emergency services are allowed to ply,” he said.

Most of the shops in different markets remained closed and people remained indoor on Tuesday.