Noida authority cancels rent allotment of five govt offices for non-payment of rent

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 20:47 IST

The Noida authority, on Thursday, cancelled the allotment of five government offices for not paying rent on time and will now issue recovery notices to these defaulters.

“If the government agencies do not clear dues then we will start recovery process against them. As of now, we have cancelled the allotment of five government offices. Now, we will start cancelling the allotment of all defaulters and start recovery process,” said Indu Prakash Singh, officer on special duty of the Noida authority.

Allotment of two offices in Sector 20, one of a public sector undertaking, CCIL (₹9.5 crore), and another of the state’s regional marketing manager (₹1.30 crore) was cancelled. Two other cancellations include that of a excise and customs office in Sector 37, which owed the authority ₹21.42 crore and the passport and local intelligence unit in Sector 15 which owes ₹1.21 crore in rent. Another cancellation was that of the regional Ayurvedic and Unani office in Khoda colony; it failed to pay ₹1.46 crore.

As per the data of the Noida authority’s general administration department, the authority needs to recover ₹600 crore in rent from eight public sector banks, 23 government offices, 16 fuel stations, 890 shops and nine individuals who have not paid their monthly rent for many years now. These defaulters have been given 15 day’s time to either clear their dues or face allotment cancellation. The authority has also issued a public notice to the lessees.

“We have issued 890 individual notices for shops on rent in sectors 110, 62 and 21, and we also issued a public notice giving them an opportunity to either clear their dues or get recovery notices. In next 15 days, if they will fail to pay up then the allotment will be cancelled. Once cancellation is done, we will issue recovery notices against all defaulters,” said Singh.

“We will not act against those defaulters, who have replied to notices and sought time till January 31, 2020, for payment of default. But if they will fail to pay defaulted amount by January 31 then the authority will initiate action,” Singh said.