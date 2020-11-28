Noida authority CEO reviews infra projects in the city

noida

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 00:09 IST

The chief executive officer(CEO) of Noida authority, Ritu Maheshwari, on Thursday conducted a review of all the ongoing infrastructure projects in the city to check their present status and directed the staff to expedite the work. Maheshwari also inspected the quality of the materials being used and told the staff to make sure that the projects are completed on time.

Inspection was carried out in sectors 145, 158 and 151A, where the authority is developing civic infrastructure projects. The authority has been constructing roads, drains and other basic civic facilities in Sector 145. Sector 158, on the other hand, is meant for industrial projects, while mixed land-use projects are being developed in Sector 151A. The latter also houses the second golf court project of the city, which is being developed by the Noida authority.

“Our priority is to complete all the ongoing projects as per their stipulated schedules,” said Maheshwari in a press statement.

The authority has completed 80% work on roads and drainage in Pocket A of Sector 145, where the authority has carved out residential plots for farmers, whose land was acquired for various developmental projects in the city. The authority’s engineering department told the CEO that remaining work in this sector will be completed as per the stipulated deadline.

Some work of road construction work will be completed by February-end, 2021, after completing all formalities related to tender. The CEO also directed the land department to acquire the land required for development from farmers. The authority has already acquired 48,000 square metres of land from farmers to carry out the development of roads, sewer, drains and other basic civic facilities.

In Sector 158, the authority has fixed February 2021 as the deadline to complete road construction work. The drainage work is targeted to be completed by January 2021, said officials.

Apart from this, CEO also reviewed the construction of a golf course and a heliport in Sector 151A. The work on the golf course is likely to begin very soon as the process of hiring a contractor is currently underway. The authority has fixed November 2021 as the deadline for the completion of the golf course. The detailed project report of heliport project will be ready by mid-2020, said officials.