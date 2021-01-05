e-paper
Home / Noida / Noida authority to hire contractor to run multilevel parking in Sector 18

Noida authority to hire contractor to run multilevel parking in Sector 18

noida Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 23:27 IST
Vinod Rajput
Vinod Rajput
         

The Noida authority on Tuesday began the process of hiring an agency to run the multilevel car parking in sector 18, the biggest commercial hub in the city.

“We hope that the agency will be hired in a month or so,” said Rajeev Tyagi chief general manager of the authority.

The facility that can park 4,000 vehicles was privately managed since it was opened in 2018. But in July 2020, the agency pulled out claiming it was not making money, according to authority officials. Since it resumed operations on October 2, 2020, it was the Noida Authority that has been managing operations.

The authority deputed staff at the site who also ferry visitors on e-rickshaws to the sector 18 market.

So far, the authority has marked at least 40% of the 60-acre market as a “vehicle free zone” where vehicles can’t be parked either.

“We will make the entire market a vehicle free zone slowly,” said Tyagi.

