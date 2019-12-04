Noida authority warns people against buying plots in illegal colony near Sector 116

noida

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 20:14 IST

The Noida authority, on Wednesday, cautioned property buyers against investing in residential plots near Sorkha village, adjoining Sector 116, stating that this land was being sold illegally by the land mafia.

The authority said the 8,000 square metres belong to farmers of Sorkha village and that it is likely to buy the land for planned development. As per rules, farmers or land owners cannot develop a residential locality and sell residential plots without obtainment of approvals from the Noida authority. The authority said that some outsiders are selling residential plots in violation of norms.

“If anyone buys plot then the authority may take legal action against s/he. We are likely to buy this land for planned development. We are making public aware about these illegal colonies so that innocent buyers are not duped,” Noida authority officer on special duty Santosh Upadhyay said.

As per a public notice, this land, on the 2031 Master Plan, is part of Sector 113 where group housing projects are being planned. The authority plans to carry out demolition drive to clear all illegal houses from the land under Khasra number 801.

The authority said it will not allow development of illegal colonies, hundreds of which came up in a similar fashion in Greater Noida’s Shahberi area.

According to provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Act, 1976, the Noida authority has the mandate to acquire agricultural land, develop planned area, such as industrial, commercial, residential or group housing societies, and then sell the land to developers. Farmers or owners of agricultural land do not have the right to develop any housing projects on their own, officials said.