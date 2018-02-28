Noida campuses take on colourful hues as students celebrate Holi

Most youngsters in Noida had colour-smeared faces on Wednesday as the Holi fervour gripped campuses ahead of the festival which will be celebrated on Friday.

With a long weekend in store — Friday being a holiday on account of Holi — the students bid their friends farewell with colours and bonhomie.

The campuses in the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida took on a colourful look on Wednesday afternoon as students got busy smearing one another with colours. Staircases and lawns of schools were stained in different shades of orange, red and pink.

Holi, the festival of colours, is celebrated across the North India in the ‘phalgun’ (February-March) month. It signals the end of the hard winter months and heralds the spring. The Hindi heartland observes the festival as a remembrance of the divine love between Radha and Krishna.

“I will be heading to my native place in Lucknow for the festival and the weekend that follows. So today (Wednesday) we played Holi among our classmates. Such festivals help create the little memories of college life that we will cherish for the rest of our life,” Kunal Kumar, a student of Dronacharya College, Greater Noida, said.

Students at Sharda University in Greater Noida were also seen celebrating with colours.

“Before the onset of the vacation, students and faculty of Sharda University together celebrated Holi on the campus. Many international students from Nepal and Bhutan also joined in the celebrations. Sharda Hospital has also made arrangements for any emergency during the Holi celebrations on March 2,” Ajit Kumar, spokesperson, Sharda University, said.

The festival was also celebrated by the tiny tots of Dolphin Kids Academy in Sector 45 of Noida. The spent the the day sharing funa nd laughter with the underprivileged children of their locality.

“We used only organic and herbal gulaal so as to ensure that children are safe from harmful chemicals. It was heartwarming to see the underprivileged children enjoy the festival with us,” Anju Bansal, principal, Dolphin Kids Academy, said.

In Ghaziabad, students of differently abled schools also found an opportunity to celebrate the festival in full spirit.

“Our students celebrated the day with colours and also spearheaded an awareness campaign with the help of posters and placards asking people to not gamble or drink on account of Holi,” Madhu, principal, Educatum Special School, Suryanagar, Ghaziabad, said.