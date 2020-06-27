e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 27, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Noida Covid-19 tally crosses 2000

Noida Covid-19 tally crosses 2000

noida Updated: Jun 27, 2020 23:44 IST
Kushagra Dixit
Kushagra Dixit
Hindustantimes
         

The total Covid-19 case tally in Gautam Budh Nagar crossed the 2000 mark on Saturday with the addition of 127 new cases.

The district now has a total of 2,072 cases.

Meanwhile, 97 patients were discharged in last 24-hour period, taking the total recovered patients to 1,136. On Saturday, the recovery rate of the patients is 54.62 percent against 53.39 percent a day earlier.

According to the district administration, special Covid-19 testing drives were conducted on Saturday for early detection, which included 312 latest antigen test.

“Special drive for sampling was conducted today, of which total of 1,115 samples were collected in the district. This includes 793 RT-PCR test, 312 antigen test of which 17 were positive and 10 TruNat test, all negative. The result of RT-PCR are awaited. We shall continue the strategy of early tracking and intensive containment. We thank the resident of their continued support,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Officials said that apart from the symptomatic patients, and elderly in the containment zones, the health workers and police personnel among other high rise groups are being periodically tested.

“In GB Nagar, places where cluster of cases are found, health camps are set up as a strategy. In these health camps patients with Influenza like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) are selected for sampling,” said the district surveillance officer in a statement.

top news
China’s Xi Jinping is a successor to dictator Joseph Stalin: US NSA O’Brien
China’s Xi Jinping is a successor to dictator Joseph Stalin: US NSA O’Brien
Grilled by ED for 8 hours, Ahmed Patel sees a link to India-China standoff at LAC
Grilled by ED for 8 hours, Ahmed Patel sees a link to India-China standoff at LAC
US sees record Covid-19 cases in a day, officials regret reopening move
US sees record Covid-19 cases in a day, officials regret reopening move
Bridge collapses near India-China border, new one built within 5 days
Bridge collapses near India-China border, new one built within 5 days
Lockdown in Karnataka on Sundays from July 5, night curfew timings changed
Lockdown in Karnataka on Sundays from July 5, night curfew timings changed
6 killed after lightning strikes at 2 places in Bengal’s Murshidabad district
6 killed after lightning strikes at 2 places in Bengal’s Murshidabad district
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance under new tax regime: CBDT
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance under new tax regime: CBDT
Will actor Sonu Sood join politics? Watch his answer
Will actor Sonu Sood join politics? Watch his answer
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In