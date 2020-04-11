Noida garment industry set to produce 50,000 PPE kits a day

noida

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 23:08 IST

In what comes as a breather for workers associated with the garment industry in Gautam Budh Nagar, some companies have decided to make personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and face masks to meet the rising demand for protective gear due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Some garment companies have already started manufacturing the PPE kits and masks after getting a nod from the district administration and the state government, officials said, adding that the state industries department has received 39 applications for producing PPE kits, N-95 masks and three-layered masks.

According to the Noida Apparel Export Cluster (NAEC), a representative body of manufacturers and exporters of apparel products, around 20 garment companies are ready to make 50,000 PPE kits and masks daily, and will employ at least 3,000 tailors and supporting staff.

“As per the directions given by chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union textiles minister Smriti Irani, the garment industry in Gautam Budh Nagar is all set to fulfil the requirement of PPE kits and masks in the country at the time of coronavirus crisis. The government has agreed to give relaxation to our workers during the lockdown. We have been asked to maintain social distancing and provide healthy environment to our workers. Only four workers will be working in a 20 feet by 20 feet room,” said Lalit Thukral, president of NAEC.

He further said that the companies will soon begin manufacturing PPE kits and masks after getting the administrative approval.

Giving details about materials of a PPE kit, Thukral said it will be made of laminated non-woven fabric, which will be light and water-repellent. It will be synthetic and blood-penetration resistant. Besides, it will have good air permeability.

“The seams of PPE kits are covered by special sealing tape, which effectively blocks viruses, bacteria and micro-organisms. Meeting ISO16603 class 3 exposure pressure, the PPE kits are of high strength and tensity, which can be used by medical staff at isolation and quarantine wards, as such kits help health care workers protect themselves from the deadly virus,” he said.

Anil Kumar, deputy commissioner of the District Industries Centre (DIC), said 39 firms have sought approval for making PPE kits and masks so far, and they will get approval in a couple of working days.

“Some of them have already got the approval and started the production of PPE kits and masks on a large scale. A company in the district is already making 50,000 kits per week. It will open a new unit in Sector 63 soon. After that, this company will start production of 1.5 lakh kits per week. All companies have been asked to supply the kits and masks, as per the government approved rates,” Kumar said.

Thukral of the NAEC said that five companies in the district have already arranged the machines and workers for the production of PPE kits and masks. “Besides, six other companies, after making proper arrangements of machines and manpower, have also applied for the production of the PPE kits, consisting of masks, gloves, apron, face protector, face shield, special helmet, eye protector and shoe cover. If the administration approves their applications, the ready-made garment companies, under NAEC, will start producing at least 50,000 PPE kits per day,” he said.

The NAEC president also said that these companies will supply masks as per the government rates for A+ quality. “The ministry of health has fixed the price at ₹900 (excluding taxes) for the best qualities. For the medium range, the price will be ₹700 plus taxes and the rate of a simple PPE kit has been determined ₹600 plus taxes. Our units will supply the PPE kits at these rates to the government and the private hospitals,” he added.

Pallavi Agarwal, who runs a garment export company in Noida Phase 2 that has recently started making PPE kits, said that the garment companies will be able to earn only about 5% profit on a kit. “In the production of a ₹900 PPE kit, our workers will get ₹200 and the material, manufacturing and transportation cost will be around ₹625. We have started the production of kits so that workers can earn some money,” she said.

She also said all manufacturing units are following social distancing parameters, providing proper ambience and other facilities like safe drinking water and toilets to workers.