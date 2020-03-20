e-paper
Noida, Greater Noida told to restrict visitors’ entry to offices

noida Updated: Mar 20, 2020 21:21 IST
Vinod Rajput
The Uttar Pradesh government has directed the Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway industrial development authorities (Yeida) to restrict entry of visitors to their administrative offices to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The directions will continue till April 10 and may be extended as per the situation, said officials. Till that time, the authorities have been asked to execute work online.

The Noida authority has its head office located in sector 6, Greater Noida authority has its main office in sector Knowledge Park-IV and Yeida has its office in Greater Noida’s sector Omega-I. While the Noida authority sees around 2000 visitors each day, the Greater Noida authority is visited by around 1000, and 500 people visit Yeida, said officials.

Homebuyers and builders often visit these offices in order to get important documents -- mortgage permission to get loan for a flat or a real estate project, occupancy certificate in order to offer possession of ready flats and financial dues clearances, among others.

“We have issued general instructions to these three authorities after advisory issued by the health department in view of coronavirus outbreak. We have asked them to avoid contact with visitors and carry out important jobs via their websites. We have also asked them to follow precautions at the government offices for the safety of staff and visitors,” said Alok Tandon principal secretary with the industrial and infrastructure development department of UP government. Tandon is also chairman of Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway areas.

Apart from this three authorities have been told to follow the health department suggestions including avoid eating out in office canteen, not organise non-essential meetings and keep disinfection drive on in offices.

