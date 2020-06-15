e-paper
Noida police seize four buses going to Bihar, UP districts

noida Updated: Jun 15, 2020 00:06 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Tanmayee Tyagi
Hindustantimes
         

Four private buses ferrying over 250 persons to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were seized by Noida Police from Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Saturday for violating transport regulations.

According to police officers, the buses had come from Delhi and were carrying passengers more than their capacities. “The buses had stopped near Mahamaya flyover to pick up more passengers. One bus was bound to Bihar, and the rest were going to various districts in Uttar Pradesh. It was illegal of these buses to get more travellers as they only had single-destination permits and they cannot pick up passengers from places they cross on the way,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (ACP), zone 1, Kumar Ranvijay Singh. The buses were also ferrying goods without permission violating regulations, he added.

Police officers said after travel restrictions were revoked recently, commercial vehicles are required to get permits from respective administrations when passing through different states.

“These buses had single-destination permits and should have not got passengers to gather at the expressway. It was not only illegal but also an accident hazard. Some private transporters share information online and on social media platforms to get more passengers on their way. We have been monitoring such activities before the lockdown as well,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP), zone 1, Sankalp Sharma.

The police seized all four buses and said action under the National Disaster management act will be initiated against the permit holders.

The police said the passengers headed to Bihar were asked to go back to Delhi and make alternate arrangements. For those going to different places in UP, Noida police said it coordinated with Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to make arrangements for taking the passengers home and they were provided buses on Sunday. The police said that no action was taken against the travellers.

