Noida’s Jewar airport project gets Rs 800-crore boost in UP budget

The Noida International Airport Limited Thursday said the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to allocate Rs 800 crore for the greenfield Noida international airport in Jewar along the 165km Yamuna Expressway will give this mega project a boost. The allocation was announced in the state budget on Thursday.

The Uttar Pradesh government and the ministry of civil aviation are expected to lay the foundation stone of this project by the end of February this year.

“The fund of Rs 800 crore, sanctioned by the state government for the airport, will benefit this project immensely. We have already deposited Rs 2,850 crore with the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration’s land department for distribution among farmers, whose land is to be acquired for the development of this airport. The Rs 800 crore to be given by the state government can be used for rehabilitation and settlement of farmer families,” Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, NIAL, said.

NIAL will soon invite bids to rope in concessionaires to execute the project.

In the first phase, the UP government needs to acquire land in Dayanatpur, Ranhera, Banwaribans, Kishorpur, Rohi, Parohi and Kureb villages.

“We hope that the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog will approve the bid document shortly. Once that is done, the bid document and concessionaire agreement will be approved by the project implementing and monitoring committee (PIMC). Subsequently, a bid document will be approved by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath before we issue tenders to hire a developer. We will do it by the end of February,” said Singh.

In the budget, the UP government also allocated Rs 1,000 crore for construction, expansion and strengthening of airstrips besides Rs 150 crore budget under the civil aviation promotion policy and the regional connectivity scheme. One of the terminals under the regional connectivity scheme is coming up adjacent to Hindon airbase. The external infrastructure development for the project is taken up by UP agencies.

