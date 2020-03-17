Noida stops all public events in view of Covid-19 till April 10, G Noida till April 15

noida

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 19:02 IST

The Noida and the Greater Noida authorities Tuesday said they have decided to ban all public grievance hearing events, until further orders, as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) infection.

In its fight against the spread of coronavirus, the two industrial bodies will address public grievances online, over WhatsApp or telephone and conduct meetings via videoconferencing.

The Noida authority has decided to restrict the entry of visitors to its Sector 6 main administrative building from March 17, officials said. It has also put hand sanitizers at the entry points and also outside the offices of senior officials so that visitors and staff members can sanitise themselves.

The public grievance hearing events are usually scheduled every Wednesday and Friday. In these meetings, senior officials, including the chief executive officer, attend an open house to address the grievances of citizens.

“Now, we have banned all public hearing events till April 10, in view of the novel coronavirus threat. We have also requested citizens to get complaints related to civic issues addressed online till the situation returns to normal. We will allow entry of visitors only through one gate that will be equipped with a thermal temperature measurement instrument, hand sanitisers, etc,” Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer, Noida authority, said.

As of now, there are three entries to Sector 6 main administrative building. But from March 17, there will be only one entry so that visitors can be checked and those with a heightened temperature can be asked to visit a hospital, officials said.

The two authorities have directed the staff to regularly clean door handles, lift buttons, water taps and other points in the government offices.

The Greater Noida authority chief executive officer Narendra Bhooshan has directed the staff to ban all public grievance hearing till April 15, 2020.

“We will not organise any public event till April 15. And we will take a decision about these meetings after April 15. We have directed the staff to work in coordination with the health officials to contain the outbreak of coronavirus,” Bhooshan said.