Noida to observe road safety week from April 23 to 29

The transport department will observe road safety week from April 23 to 29 and hold awareness drives and workshops.

This is the second time this year that the road safety week will be observed. It was organised earlier in January as well.

“Most of our drives pertain to penalising the drivers. We will be organising events during the road safety week, not just for enforcement, but also for the education and awareness of drivers,” AK Pandey, assistant regional transport officer (administration), said.

The district road safety committee will hold a meeting this week and decide on the events to be organised during the safety week. A broad outline of the events has been shared by the committee.

On the first day, April 23, the department is planning a road safety workshop with all stakeholders, including officials, drivers and dealers, among others.

On Tuesday, a road safety awareness march would be organised, for which students associated with the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and the National Service Scheme would be roped in. Students will march from different parts of the city and converge at a central location, officials said.

A checking drive will be organised on the third day, to check violation of seat belt and helmet rules. Thursday will be dedicated to educating school students. The department officials will visit schools and make children aware of traffic rules during the school assembly. For this, help will be taken from the district education department and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

April 27, the fifth day of the campaign, will be dedicated to regulating autorickshaws, e-rickshaws, buses, trucks and other commercial vehicles, officials said. The department will hold a workshop and give road safety training for drivers and owners. A medical will also be organised for drivers.

“We were supposed to organise an eye check-up camp for drivers of school buses during the safety check last week. However, it could not be held as the drive was in an open area and we could not make them wait in the hot conditions. We will conduct this check-up during the road safety week,” Pandey said.

On the sixth day, a legal awareness camp will be organised for drivers with the help of the district and sessions judge and the district bar association. The last day of the road safety week is expected to end with cultural programmes, such as a puppet show.

During the week, flashboards will also be set up in the city to display traffic rules and a candlelight march will be held for those who died in road crashes in the city.