Noida: Woman attempts to end her life by jumping from elevated road in Sector 21

noida

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 23:49 IST

Noida: A 20-year-old woman allegedly tried to take her own life on Saturday afternoon by jumping from the Noida elevated road near Sector 21. She is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Delhi, police said.

Police officials said that the incident took place around 1.30pm. “She was immediately rushed to a private hospital nearby from where she was referred to a higher centre in Delhi,” said Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 1.

The police said that the reason for her attempted suicide is unclear at the moment.

“She lived with her family in the area under the Sector 20 police jurisdiction and was training to be a seamstress. However, the family could not provide any details about problems she may have been facing. No suicide note was recovered from her, and we are not able to question her as she is yet to regain consciousness,” said a senior police official.

Two die by suicide

In a separate incident, two persons, working at a company under the Kasna police jurisdiction, allegedly took their own lives within hours of each other.

“The first suicide was reported last night when a 19-year-old youth took his own life. Today afternoon, the suicide of a 22-year-old woman was also discovered. They both worked in the same company, but so far they appear to be completely unrelated,” said Vivek Triwedi, SHO, Kasna police station.

Police officials said that the reason behind the two suicides are unclear. “The woman had even informed her husband today about the first suicide, and when he came back home in the afternoon she was already dead by then. She had a 2.5 years old boy also,” said the SHO.

The police are investigating possible connections between the two cases.

Gautam Budh Nagar does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).