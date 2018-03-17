Noida: Woman booked for hitting daughter, locking her up in room for an entire night

The police have booked a 36-year-old woman for allegedly assaulting her 10-year-old daughter in Sector 9 of Noida on Saturday.

The police took cognizance of the matter after the girl approached them with a complaint against her parent.

Bharti Devi, a homemaker, has been booked under Section 323 of the Indian Penal Code, for voluntarily causing hurt, after she allegedly assaulted Anjali at their residence at Sadarpur village in Sector 9 of Noida.

Devi’s husband, Raghav, is an export factory worker and had come to Noida from Madhubani in Bihar. The couple has four children, including Anjali.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on Friday around 11pm. It has been alleged that Devi assaulted Anjali and then locked her in a room. At the time of the incident, Raghav was not at home as he was working the night shift at the factory.

The girl was allegedly locked up for the entire night in the room and it was only on Saturday afternoon that Devi opened the room and let her go.

According to neighbours, the girl approached the Sector 20 police station herself and informed the officers.

“I was called by the police after my daughter gave them my phone number. The girl has been hit on her eye while one tooth was found broken. She also has bruises on her arm. I have lodged a complaint against my wife,” Raghav said.

He did not reveal the reason for the assault.

“We have lodged a case under Section 323 of the IPC against the mother for hitting the child. Investigation is going on,” Anil Shai, station house officer of Sector 20 police station, said.