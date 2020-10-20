Noida: Woman found dead inside home; husband, minor son missing

noida

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 00:09 IST

Noida: The body of a 25-year-old woman was found at her rented accommodation Sunday night, located under the Phase 2 police jurisdiction. The woman’s husband and their eight-year-old son are missing, said the police.

According to the police, they received a call on the police helpline on Sunday night from a neighbour of the woman, who said that she was lying dead in her rented accommodation in Yakubpur village.

“A team was rushed to the spot and the woman was found lying down. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead, after which her body was sent for an autopsy,” said Anita Chauhan, station house officer, Phase 2 police station.

Police officers said that prima facie, it seems that the woman was strangled to death as there were no other visible injury marks on her body.

“However, we will be sure only after the autopsy report comes in and based on the findings, we will register a case and take necessary action. Meanwhile, a probe in the case is underway,” said the station house officer.

Police officers said that the husband was seen by the neighbours the day before the incident. Officers said they suspect that he may be behind the woman’s death, and then probably fled with the child. However, the neighbours did not mention any fights or disagreements noticed between the couple recently, which might suggest a domestic dispute.

“The landlord hadn’t done any verification for the family and it is unclear where they are from, although according to the neighbours they worked as daily wage earners. We are working on tracing the rest of the family and informing them about the woman’s death. So far, no one has filed a formal complaint regarding her death but a case will be filed based on the autopsy report,” said Chauhan.