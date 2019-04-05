Noida woman impersonates as Indian Foreign Service officer to get police escort, held

A 33-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday night in Greater Noida’s Bisrakh for allegedly impersonating as an Indian foreign service officer and demanding Noida Police send an escort vehicle with her wherever she goes.

The accused has been identified as Zoya Khan, a native of Meerut. According to police, Khan allegedly posed as a “joint secretary with the foreign ministry” posted at the “United Nations Organization Security Council”.

The woman was staying at Gaur City 2 society in Bisrakh, along with her husband Harsh Pratap Singh of Meerut, who was also arrested for allegedly conspiring with his wife, the police said.

“We raided the residence of accused on Wednesday night and recovered one fake ID card of United Nations Security Council, where her designation was ‘nuclear policy officer’ stationed at ‘Washington DC’. We also recovered one fake diplomatic identification document of accused where it was mentioned ‘Mission Afghanistan , embassy location Washington DC on it, and a fake driving licence of ‘United States Department of State’ with fake stamp. We also seized two walkie-talkies, two luxury SUVS and a lighter, which appears as a handgun,” Vaibhav Krishna, senior superintendent of police (SSP), GB Nagar, said.

The police said that they became suspicious after the woman sent mails to the official IDs of senior police officials using the mail ID securitychief@unitednationssecuritycouncil.org on March 23.

“After investigation, we found that the email ID was created on ‘Godaddy’ domain by Zoya Khan who had made payment for the same through net banking. The accused used to demand escort vehicle from the police by mailing to senior officials using the fake ID. Moreover, she also used a software to change her voice on phone and made calls to the police officials, posing as Anil Sharma, personal assistant to joint secretary Zoya Khan and pressurised police to send escort vehicles,” Krishna said.

According to the police, the woman managed to dupe police officials in Meerut on multiple occasions in the past to provide escort vehicle. The police said that prima facie, it appears that the woman conspired with her husband to form a clout in the high society of the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida.

“The couple had recently moved to Greater Noida from Meerut, where they had also pulled off the stunt on multiple occasions. Her husband Harsh Pratap (29) is currently preparing for civil services examination and is also part of the conspiracy which the couple hatched to show their clout in the society. In Meerut, they used to bring their luxury SUVs to the rendezvous point of police, from where they were given escort vehicles,” the SSP said.

The police have booked the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 419, 420, 467, 468 and 471 for cheating by impersonation, fraud, forgery of valuable security, forgery for the purpose of cheating, and using forged document as genuine, respectively.

