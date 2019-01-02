Now, all major roads in Noida to be swept mechanically

The New Year began with the covering of all major roads that are 45 metres or more in width across Noida under the mechanical sweeping project. More machines will be used to sweep additional roads measuring nearly 100 kilometres in length, officials from Noida authority said.

The authority is already mechanically sweeping about 67 km of roads along DSC Road, Udyog Marg, Noida-Greater Noida expressway and parts of Master Plan 1 and 2 roads. With more roads added to the system, about 160 kilometres of roads across Noida will be cleaned using mechanical sweeping every day.

“Better urban services will be our priority this year and an important part of it is better waste management system. We have already started waste remediation in Sector 54 and the mechanical sweeping of more roads is the next step. This year will see other scientific waste management steps as well,” Alok Tandon, chief executive officer, Noida authority, said.

The process of introducing the mechanical sweeping system for city roads started in March 2018, following which e-tenders were invited. Chennai MSW Private Limited was awarded the tender on December 13 to start the system from January. The system is being introduced at a cost of Rs 28.79 crore for a period of five years.

The company will ensure daily mechanical sweeping of 93.89 kilometres of roads in Noida, on both sides of the central verge. To ensure transparency in the performance and work done by the contractor, the project will be monitored using electronic surveillance.

“We hope to ensure road dust mitigation as well as improve the Swacha Bharat ranking of the city by introducing the new system. The company will use as many machines as required to maintain cleanliness on the allotted stretches,” Rajesh Kumar Singh, officer on special duty, Noida authority, said. Officials said that about four to five machines will be used to clean the roads.

Some of the roads that will be cleaned using mechanical sweeping include elevated road, Master Plan 2 road from Gijhore to Sector 68 T-point, wider service roads parallel to the Noidagreater Noida expressway, Master Plan 3 road from Khoda market to Hoshiarpur, Faridabad-noida-ghaziabad road, Master Plan 2 road from Nithari to DSC Road, Hosiery complex to sectors 83/84/87 intersection, Sector 77/78 road till Sector 115, road between sectors 74/75/76/77, and road between sectors 74/117/77/116.

The authority plans to introduce a slew of measures this year for better waste management, including waste remediation at Sector 145, door-to-door waste collection and disposal.

The mechanical sweeping of roads across the city has been initiated by the Noida authority to deal with the rising air pollution in Gautam Budh Nagar district.

Other measures taken by the authority include stopping of broom sweeping of roads and regular inspection of construction sites. In the past few months, several construction sites were found flouting green norms as they failed to cover construction material used to develop real estate projects.

