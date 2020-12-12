Number of Covid-19 patients with ILI/SARI on the decline in Ghaziabad

noida

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 23:46 IST

Ghaziabad: The number of persons with influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) patients who have the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease is on the decline in Ghaziabad district, data from the district health department has revealed. According to officials, intensive surveillance in the past couple of months since September has resulted in tracing suspected cases and getting them tested before isolating the Covid-19 positive cases.

According to the data, there were 2,531 cases of ILI/SARI cases which were found positive in September – a month which had an overall Covid-positive case tally of 6,093, of which the share of those affected by ILI/SARI stood at 41.54%.

In October, however, the percentage of ILI/SARI positive cases went down to about 31.6%, with 1,319 Covid-19 cases, out of the total of 4,174 overall positive cases. This figure went down further to about 25.95% in November, when the district had a total of 4,198 positive cases, of which 1,089 of these were affected by ILI/SARI.

“The lesser number of ILI/SARI cases in the Covid-19 tally with each passing month is the result of effective surveillance taken up by our surveillance teams in containment zones. They are tasked with finding out cases with ILI/SARI symptoms, as such cases aggravate with the coronavirus disease. Surveillance activities are taken up regularly in containment zones and also in areas having high incidences of cases,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate, adding that ILI/SARI cases were identified by surveillance teams and include those who walked-in at testing centres for getting themselves tested.

Officials said that an average of 861 surveillance teams worked regularly during September, October and November and this number was increased to 1,000 in December to effectively tackle any post-festival surge.

From December 1 to 10, the percentage share of Covid-19-positive ILI/SARI cases was about 25.44%, with 315 found positive out of a total of 1,238 positive cases.

“We are keeping a close watch on such cases during surveillance, as well as on people who show such symptoms while coming for testing at our testing-centres. Since these are considered high risk cases, we are making constant efforts to trace them and are also getting them tested on priority,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer.

During September, October and November, the number of tests has remained over one lakh per month, as the health department conducted 1,08,429, 1,20,985 and 1,16,399 tests, respectively.

“These cases are those which have more of co-morbid issues like asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and viruses in such patients flare up due to change in weather. The figures indicate that such cases have stabilised and it will also help with reduction in overall cases,” said Dr Ashish Agarwal, president of Indian Medical Association – Ghaziabad.

“Those suffering from ILI/SARI have more chances of getting infected with Covid-19 and also portray similar Covid-like symptoms. Further, these are the cases which can easily get aggravated if they contract the Covid-19 disease,” he, added.