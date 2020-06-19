Rape in moving bus: Another suspect nabbed, NCW writes to DGP

noida

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 23:13 IST

The Noida police on Thursday arrested the conductor of the bus in which a 25-year-old woman was allegedly raped on June 17.

The incident had taken place in the wee hours on Wednesday when the woman travelling from Pratapgarh to Gautam Budh Nagar with her two minor children was raped allegedly by the driver of the overnight sleeper bus between the Lucknow-Mathura stretch. According to police officers, the woman relayed the incident to the husband later and informed the police, after which the suspects, including a second driver and the conductor, had fled the spot leaving the bus behind. One of the suspects was arrested Wednesday, while the prime accused is still on the run.

“The second driver who was driving while she was raped was arrested the same day, while the conductor was arrested yesterday. A search is on for the prime accused,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP), women safety, Vrinda Shukla.The suspects had left the bus near Atta Market and it was later seized by police.

A case had been registered against the suspects under sections 376 (punishment for rape), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 212 (harbouring offender) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women(NCW) has taken sou motu cognisance of the case and in a letter to the Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) has asked the police to take action against the culprits following a thorough investigation.

In a tweet, the women’s body said: “NCW condemns this brutality and has demanded strict action against the culprits.”

“We will provide necessary answers to the commission,” said DCP Shukla.

The Noida police have also included the name of the Ghaziabad-based owner of the bus in the FIR who is also on the run. The woman had filed a complaint against the two drivers and the conductors only.

They police said they have also taken the statements of 12 or 13 passengers who were in the bus at the time of the alleged incident.

A medical board was set up for the woman’s examination who collected the necessary evidence after the incident, they added.