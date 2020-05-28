Residents, developers hassled by containment zone plan, urge govt to revise it

noida

Updated: May 28, 2020 23:10 IST

Residents and developers have demanded that the Uttar Pradesh government and the Gautam Budh Nagar administration change the ongoing containment zone plan that is “generally fit for villages and small towns and not for group housing towers in Noida and Greater Noida”.

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary RK Tiwari Thursday said he will address their genuine grievances pertaining to the containment zone plan.

On Tuesday, residents of Supertech Ecovillage 1 had held a protest against the authority’s move to seal the entire society after three Covid-19 cases were reported from the housing complex. They also ran social media campaigns highlighting how the restrictions were hampering their work.

This prompted the district administration to redefine containment zone plan for high-rises by late Tuesday. The administration said if there is only one case, then officials will only seal the tower concerned. However, if ther are ore than one case, then all tower s in a 500m radius will be sealed for 21 days.

But residents argue that since members of a family are likely to contract the disease from the one positive person, the change in rules is of no benefit to them as the locality invariably ends up being sealed.

Apart from residents of Supertech Ecovillage 1 in Sector 1, residents of Panchsheel Greens 2 in Sector 16 and Hynish society in Sector 1, Greater Noida West, have demanded that only those towers, from where the Covid-19 positive cases are reported, should be sealed instead of the entire society.

They said as offices, industrial units and factories have reopened, working professionals are unable to go to offices and are on the verge of losing jobs as a result of the containment zone plan, which they termed was “faulty”.

Supertech Ecovillage 1 has a total 61 towers of which 20 are under-construction and 41 towers are lived in by at least 3,200 families. “One resident, a journalist, tested positive for Covid-19 on May 23 and, later, his wife and child also tested positive. Subsequently, the administration has sealed all 61 towers stopping the movement of all 3200 families. Instead, they should have sealed just the one tower where the journalist lived and allowed the others to go about their daily lives as usual. People would lose jobs if these towers will remain sealed for the next 21 days, and that is only if no fresh case is reported or else the sealing will be extended,” Abhishek Kumar, a resident of this society and president of Noida Extension Flat Owners Welfare Association, said.

Similarly, the administration has sealed all 22 towers of Panchsheel Greens 2 and 12 towers of Hynish society in after more than one case was reported from these societies.

“After our society was sealed, my son cannot go to his office and we have to walk in this heat to fetch essential items. It would have been better if the administration had sealed only the tower from which the Covid-19 cases were reported,” Rani Mahajan, a senior citizen of Panchsheel Greens, said.

Developers have requested district magistrate Suhas LY and Tiwari to change containment zone plan as they are unable to carry out construction work on the remaining towers.

“We have 400 migrant construction labourers at our Hynish and Panshcheel Green 2 site. If they stay without work at the site for a long time, then they will return to their villages. Since even under-construction towers are sealed,our business is suffering hugely,” Ashok Chaudhary, promoter, Panchsheel Group, said.

DM Suhas said, “According to the state government guidelines, we seal a tower if there is one Covid-19 case. And if there is more than one case, then we treat the area in a 500m radius and declare it a containment zone. Also, an area of 250m, outside the containment zone, is declared a buffer zone. We have to follow the state government guidelines in this regard. But in view of developers and residents’ demands, we have sent a report to the government and asked it to reconsider modifying the rules.”