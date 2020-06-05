Residents want GB Nagar administration to be prompt with sealing measures

noida

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 22:58 IST

The Gautam Budh Nagar District Development Residents’ Welfare Association (DDRWA) has written to the district magistrate and other senior officials, alleging that the administration is delaying the sealing and containing areas from where coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases have been reported.

“We have been observing that the administration is not promptly acting in areas where Covid-19 positive cases have been reported. As per the protocol, the sector or society where one or more than one people have tested positive should be sealed immediately and sanitisation drive should be conducted. But the officials are delaying the implementation of these provisions,” said NP Singh, president of Gautam Budh Nagar DDRWA, a residents’ welfare body.

RWA office-bearers also said that the administration was not properly communicating the details of Covid-19 positive cases with the respective RWAs.

“When a sample is taken of a resident and that person tests positive, then the administration should share the information with the RWA immediately so that we can pass on the information to fellow residents for precautions. But the coordination from the administration is completely missing. Nobody knows about who tested positive. It creates confusion and residents suffer,” said Sanjeev Kumar, vice president of the Federation of Noida RWAs (FONRWA), and the general secretary of Sector 51 RWA.

DDRWA said that in sectors 2, 19, 76 and 45, among others, the administration delayed the sealing of societies and did not communicate the details with the respective RWAs.

“The administration sealed the floors, towers and sectors two to three days after the patients tested positive. There is no point in sealing or containing a zone after two to three days because people keep using the common areas, which might have been used by the Covid patients,” said Singh.

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration said that they follow all the required protocols in sealing and containment zone plans.

“They (RWAs) can get all information on the government portal. They can immediately request details from the portal. Officers have also been deputed specifically. There is a separate containment zone category. They can report their issues there as well. The portal and Twitter are better for communication on Covid-related issues,” said Suhas LY district magistrate, GB Nagar.