Saplings of rare species planted across eight UP districts, Noida gets its first camphor tree

noida

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 23:49 IST

In a unique drive to celebrate and conserve the biodiversity of the state, saplings of 240 rare species of trees, herbs, shrubs, and bamboo were planted across eight districts on Tuesday. Saplings of 30 such species were planted in Noida.

According to the forest department, which led the drive, spalings of miswak and camphor were planted in the city, part from 28 other species, each with medicinal properties and rarely seen.

Officials said at least 12 saplings each of over 240 species were planted within an hour across the districts of Gautam Budh Nagar, Meerut, Lucknow, Faizabad, Banda, Chitrakoot, Barabanki and Sitapur.

“This is a first-of-its-kind plantation drive in the country and we planted all saplings within one hour to attempt a record. The idea is to promote the biodiversity of the state, which has the geography to sustain a large variety of species. The selection of each species -- be it flowering, ornamental or fruit bearing -- was done in keeping with the environment and geography of each district. Some of the species planted on Tuesday are now rare and we want to conserve and promote them,” Anupam Gupta, chief conservator of forest (CCF) and mission director of the plantation drive, said.

He said a world record was also attempted by completing the plantation within an hour, between 10am and 11am, and the timing, the number of saplings and species have been sent to the Guinness Book of World Records for its consideration.

In Noida, the plantation drive was led by the district forest department near Yamuna Expressway.

“The drive was a success and we also received help from the Botanical Survey of India and the officials of Botanic Garden. Camphor and miswak trees were planted for the first time in the district under the initiative,” Pramod Kumar Srivastava, divisional forest officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

He said all the trees were distinct and none of the species planted shared a common mother species. The other rare species planted in Noida included aru, krishna siras, harar, and tun.