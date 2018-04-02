Second elevated road in Ghaziabad to be finalised soon

Development of a second elevated road in Ghaziabad is gaining pace, as the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) on Monday received three probable designs from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for an elevated road from Ghanta Ghar to Bhatia Morh on GT Road.

After the agency had earlier termed the project feasible, the GDA has asked it to submit a design.

The project is to connect Ghanta Ghar to Bhatia Morh, one of the most congested routes in Ghaziabad. The entire elevated road is proposed to be 2.3 kilometres long and will divert heavy vehicles out of city limits, on the ground road.

On March 30, the city’s first elevated road, the 10.3km Hindon elevated road, was opened to the public.

“The three designs have different dimensions for the up and down ramps. One of the three designs gives more space for service lanes and it is likely to be selected from the three designs sent by CPWD. The elevated road will have two lanes, each, on either side. The project is pegged at a cost of nearly Rs250 crore,” SS Verma, superintending engineer, GDA, said.

Officials said the most feasible of the three construction designs has two ramps, for up and down movement, on the side of the busy Ghanta Ghar market. Officials said the end point of the down ramp and the start point of the up ramp are located some distance away.

“There is a distance of nearly 325 metres between the starting point of the up ramp and the end point of the down ramp. This design is feasible as it also gives us 8.5-metre service roads on either side of the elevated road. This design is likely to be finalised, as it gives us more space for vehicular movement,” Verma said.

On the other side of Bhatia Morh, the ramps start and end at the same spot.

On March 9, during a review meeting of various projects in Ghaziabad, the GDA and CPWD officials had found it feasible to construct an elevated road from Ghanta Ghar to Bhatia Morh. The authority has engaged the CPWD to submit a feasibility report and cost of several infrastructure projects, including the second elevated road, mechanised car park and renovation of three old gates.

Officials said that they will finalise one of the three designs soon.