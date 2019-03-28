Six-month-old boy kidnapped in Ghaziabad, family suspects couple who came house hunting

A six-month-old son of an e-rickshaw driver was kidnapped from his house in Sector 5, Rajendra Nagar in Ghaziabad on March 25. The police, on the basis of a complaint by the father, has registered an FIR of kidnapping.

The incident took place around 6pm on March 25 when boy’s father, Santosh Kumar, was out for work and his wife had gone out to the local market, leaving their two minor children behind. The parents said a couple came on a motorcycle and took away the child, Sher Singh. They said the incident was captured by CCTV cameras in two places.

“In the CCTV footage, it was seen that the couple had come with another child, aged around three years. The woman entered my house and made the child who came with her stand there. Then, she went out and started talking to the man,” Santosh Kumar, Sher Singh’s father, said.

“Then the woman entered my house again and picked up my son. The man also entered my house and took along the child they had brought with them. Then got on to a motorcycle, put my son between them. The three-year-old child was made to sit on the petrol tank of the bike,” he said.

The family said the footage has been handed over to the police, to help them in their probe.

“I suspect that they were the same couple who had come to my house on March 22 searching for a rented accommodation and wanting to start some online business. But I told them that there was no house available in our area,” Santosh said.

The police on the basis of his complaint registered an FIR under IPC Section 363 (kidnapping) at the Sahibabad police station.

“We have registered an FIR and have roped in a team to trace the child. The CCTV footage is also being scanned to get more clues,” Shlok Kumar, superintendent of police (city), said.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 09:23 IST