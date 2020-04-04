State health minister reviews pandemic handling in GB Nagar

noida

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 23:04 IST

State health minister Jai Pratap Singh on Saturday reviewed handling of Covid-19 pandemic in the district. He held a video conference with Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, Jewar MLA Jewar Dhirendra Singh, Gautam Budh Nagar MP Dr Mahesh Sharma, police commissioner Alok Singh, district magistrate Suhas LY and Greater Noida chief executive officer Narendra Bhooshan, among others.

All top officials were briefed about measures being taken to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease in the district, which has so far reported 58 positive cases.

Senior IAS officer Narendra Bhooshan said, “Following instructions from the UP government, we have formed a team consisting of all senior officers from health department, district administration and police, among others to contain the spread of coronavirus. We are regularly reviewing ongoing measures to ensure people in quarantine at homes get all essentials and migrant workers get food and other essential services. Our effort is to follow all instructions of the state government and effectively contain Covid-19 cases,” said Bhooshan.

Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY said they have formed a toll-free helpline (18004192211) where those in need of essential items or services or those showing any symptoms of Covid-19 can call for assistance. The most common symptoms of Covid-19 are fever, tiredness and dry cough.

The police commissioner said they have sealed all borders of the district be it towards Delhi, Ghaziabad or Bulandshahr. “We have created 132 check points for smooth movement of vehicles delivering essential items/services in the district. The police is also reaching out to those who call for help,” Alok Singh, police commissioner, Gautam Budh Nagar.

During the meeting, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh said all urban and rural areas must be effectively disinfected to check spread of Covid-19 to other areas.

“We have given proposal for a video conferencing so that proper communication can help in containing coronavirus in our district, which has become a hot spot,” said Singh.