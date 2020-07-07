Stay positive, don’t panic, advise people who beat Covid in Noida

noida

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 23:50 IST

Don’t panic, divert your mind, try and focus on the positive aspects of life — these are the three mantras that residents who battled and beat Covid-19 from Noida suggest, as the virus continues to spread rapidly in the district.

Urging people to take precautions to stay safe, and to immediately get tested if they start showing symptoms, both asymptomatic and symptomatic patients who successfully beat Covid stated that the doctors will do their job.

It is the mental health of patients that needs to be paid attention to.

“When I tested positive and was admitted to the hospital on June 18, the only symptoms I had was a sore throat and some mild fever. I was scared to my core, while I was leaving for the hospital, where I was admitted for 10 days. I felt no discomfort, like breathlessness. While in the hospital, a feeling of panic gripped me every time I thought about my family,” said SS Shukla, 50, a government employee who lives in Noida. Recalling his experiences, Shukla insists that it was his spiritualism that helped him deal with panic and restlessness.

“I pray that no one gets infected. But if you do get infected then turn to spiritualism. Try to look at the positive side of life. If you are not spiritual, then try to be practical. Know you cannot control the situation and fearing it will only make things worse. More than the virus, one has to deal with the fear that comes with it to win the battle,” Shukla says, adding that he only informed his parents in UP about the whole incident, after being discharged from the hospital.

Another patient, who recently returned home after treatment, said that while his doctor helped him a lot and told him not to panic, it took some time for him to cope.

“If infected, try to look at the positive side of life and be strong. The overall negativity surrounding Covid-19 — like there is no cure and you might end up dying — made me slip into a depression after I tested positive. My family even started consulting astrologers. I have been hospitalised earlier, but a Covid-ward is different. You see the staff covered in PPE kits and are allowed no visitors, which immediately makes you realise the gravity of the situation. I felt breathless day one but it improved soon. My understanding is that you will show signs of recovery only after getting rid of stress or fear. The doctors made me realise that this pandemic might get worse, but I am likely to become immune to it, once I get treated successfully,” said the resident.

Recalling their restlessness and fear upon knowing that they had tested positive, another Noida family — who returned home on July 3 after being hospitalised for 21 days —said a positive outlook goes a long way in helping you beat the virus.

“I believe that if you continue to panic, you will never recover. We were terrorised when we came to know that our entire family— my sister, my niece, mother, father and I — had all tested positive. We first went to the government hospital, but shifted to a private hospital in Delhi. While my niece was asymptomatic and seemed okay, everyone else was struggling and showing different symptoms of the virus. My parents suffered from breathlessness and were administered oxygen, I suffered from tastelessness for almost a week. This was all so depressing. But the doctors and staff helped us a lot in defeating the fear, the depression and the virus. You need to pull yourself out of anxiety to show signs of recovery. Try to look at the positive aspects of life, avoid everything that makes you negative. Above all don’t panic,” said another Noida resident who did not wanted to be named.

He also pointed a t the lax attitude among a large number of people regarding Covid-19.

“Now that we are back home and recovering from the constant fatigue, I see that a lot of people in our society are still not wearing masks. All it takes is a few precautions are a few precautions,” he adds.

Noida has recorded 2,935 Covid cases – highest in the state – of which 1,121 are the active. At least 29 people had succumbed to the virus so far.