Study identifies CISF Road as major pollution spot, pollution control board fines contractor ₹50,000

noida

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 22:17 IST

The CISF Road in Indirapuram that serves as lifeline for thousands to connect to NH-9 is turning out to be a major source of air pollution due to work for a pipeline laying project. So much so that the UP pollution watchdog has recommended a fine of ₹50,000 on the project contractor.

In a recent study by the Uttar Pradesh pollution control board (UPPCB), the road emerged to be the stretch with the most concentration of dust in the city. It also had the highest concentration of dust that are up to 75 microns in size -- these remain suspended in air for a longer time than larger particles.

The pipeline project being executed by the UP Jal Nigam will channel of water treated by three sewage treatment plants (STPs) to the river Hindon. The work was initiated in February and was scheduled to get completed in July, but was delayed due to lockdown.

“As part of the project, 2.5 km on one side of the CISF-Road from Kanawani to NH-9 was dug up and it has turned out to be major source of dust pollution for residents who are living in about 20-25 highrises located in vicinity of the road. It has also become a traffic choke point,” said Kapil Tyagi, secretary of Divyansh Pratham highrise, adjacent to the CISF-Road near Ahimsa Khand-2 in Indirapuram. He claimed that authorities failed to respond to their requests to deal with the situation.

“The vehicles which move on one side of the road cross to the other dug up side and bring in lot of dust to our internal roads. The internal roads of Ahimsa Khand II are also broken due to high movement of vehicles including the commercial vehicles. So, there is a lot of pollution in our area,” said Alok Kumar, founder member of federation of association of apartment owners and resident of Ahimsa Khand II.

The UPPCB decided to act against the contractor of the project.

“On account of the dusty conditions prevailing at the CISF-Road, we recommended a penalty of ₹50,000 on Monday against the contractor,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer of the UPPCB. “The contractor has been given 24 hours to comply with dust control norms, else we will be forced to levy an even heftier fine of ₹5 lakh.”

The pipeline project is under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme.

“We have already directed for water sprinkling at the site and if there is any laxity on part of our contractor we will issue appropriate directions and also check up the penalty issue with pollution board. About 80% of the work is complete and we are likely to finish it by November next month. We have to complete work at at least five points where the drainage, sewer and Ganga water pipelines are crossing the CISF-Road,” said GS Srivastava, chief engineer of UP Jal Nigam.

He added that once the work is complete, the dug up road will be relaid by the Jal Nigam and will be handed over to GDA.

“The other side of the CISF-Road is also broken as it is presently catering to both sides of traffic. But we will issue its tenders for repair once the Jal Nigam completes their work. Otherwise, the road will again get damaged. We have also issued tenders for reapir of other internal roads in Indirapuram and the works will start soon,” said VN Singh, chief engineer of the Ghaziabad development authority.