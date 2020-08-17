e-paper
Home / Noida / Three agencies apply for Parthala flyover project, work may begin next month

Three agencies apply for Parthala flyover project, work may begin next month

noida Updated: Aug 17, 2020 23:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Noida authority on Monday said that three private firms have applied to build a six-lane flyover at Parthala Chowk that remains congestion-ridden.

The authority had, on July 4, floated a tender to finalise a private agency to construct the flyover and provide signal-free smooth commute on this stretch.

“We will examine if these three agencies technically qualify to carry out such a big project. After that, we will finalise the agency in a week’s time,” said Mukesh Vaish, project engineer with the Noida authority.

The authority is expected to start work at this project next month if all goes as per the plan.

“We have fixed September 15 as the date to start work at the site. This project will ease traffic pangs on this road that connects Noida with Greater Noida West also known as Noida Extension,” said Vaish.

Around 18,000 motorists use the stretch at Parthala Chowk, where Master Plan-III road meets Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expresswa,during the morning and evening peak hours, according to a survey conducted by the Noida authority’s traffic cell.

The six-land flyover will be 650 metres long and will be built on Master Plan-III road that connects Noida with Greater Noida West. It is expected to cost ₹83 crore and benefit those who travel from and to Noida to Greater Noida West, Ghaziabad, Meerut and other areas. The work will be completed in 18 months from the day work begins, as per the deadlines set, said officials.

As the flyover will be built on Master Plan-III road the motorists will not have to face any traffic signal on this to reach Greater Noida’s Kisan Chowk located in sector 1. The commuters, who use FNG Expressway will also not have to face any traffic signal at Parthala, said the officials.

