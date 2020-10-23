Three men pretending to be finance company officials snatch vehicle from cab driver

noida

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 22:48 IST

Three men, pretending to be officials of a finance company, stole a car from a cab driver on the pretext of impounding his vehicle since his EMI dues were pending.

The suspects approached the driver and informed him that his EMI dues were pending and snatched his vehicle, saying that the procedure was as per the company norms.The victim, Prashant Kumar, later visited the finance company for updates and found out that the three suspects were not employees of the company.

Kumar, a native of Mainpuri district in Uttar Pradesh, presently lives in Khoda Colony in Ghaziabad. He had bought a Maruti Wagon-R on EMI three years ago and has been working as a taxi driver since then. “On October 18, I had parked my car near City Centre Metro station and I was waiting for booking at around 8pm. Three men reached the spot and identified themselves as the representative of the finance company. They said that I had skipped EMI for the last one month and, therefore, the car would be seized,” he stated in the FIR.

Kumar believed them as he had not paid the EMI. Gautam Singh, Kumar’s brother, said that the suspects had showed him some papers and their identity cards. “My brother handed over the car keys to the suspects, believing them they are officials from the finance company. Next day, Kumar visited the company to enquire about the matter. The company officials checked the details and said that three persons were not attached to the company,” Singh said. “The suspects had given Kumar a fake mobile phone number for contact. The phone was switched off when we tried to reach. This was when Kumar realised that he has been duped,” Singh said.

The victim then filed a complaint in Sector 24 police station. Prabhat Dixit, station house office (SHO), Noida Sector 24 police station, said a case has been registered against unknown criminals under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). “We have registered a case and launched a search to arrest the suspects. We are scanning CCTV footage of cameras installed in the area to get clues,” he said. The police said that it appears the suspects had checked the vehicle’s details online and then conned the cab driver.