Three persons arrested for killing cabbie in Noida, mastermind absconding

noida

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 23:22 IST

Three persons, including a woman, were arrested Saturday for allegedly stabbing a cabbie to death in Sector 9 on Wednesday night. The arrested accused were identified as Shehnaz and her brothers Sikandar and Shabber. The fourth accused and the alleged mastermind, Aftab, is absconding, police said.

The four were accused of killing Umesh Kumar, 25, a resident of JJ Colony. Noida 1 circle officer Shwetabh Pandey said the victim and accused persons lived in the same colony.

“Shehnaz’s husband had died seven years ago. Following his death, the woman came in contact with Kumar. They were in a live-in relationship for two years. However, recently the woman started liking another man, Aftab,” Pandey said.

“On Wednesday evening, Aftab visited Shehnaz and told her to stay away from Kumar. Following this, Shehnaz called her brothers and called Kumar asking him to meet her,” Pandey said, adding that Shehnaz had made three phone calls to the victim that evening.

When the victim reached the spot, the four allegedly asked him to end the relationship. “When Kumar refused, Sikandar and Shabber caught hold of him while Aftab stabbed him in the abdomen with a knife and a sword. The victim suffered critical wounds and was rushed to Noida District Hospital in ector 30,” Pandey said, adding that he was later referred to the Safdarjung hospital, where he succumbed.

Pandey said all the four persons fled spot after the crime. “On Saturday, we received information that Shabber and Sikandar were on a motorcycle and were somewhere near the Okhla Bird Sanctuary. A police team visited the spot and signalled them to stop. They tried to flee after opening fire at the police team, which retaliated,” he said.

The police opened fire at the duo and shot them in the legs after which they fell on the road. “The police team apprehended the accused. Based on their interrogation, police conducted a search and arrested Shehnaz,” the circle officer said.

“They will be produced in court once they are discharged from the hospital. We have launched a search for the absconding accused, Aftab,” Pandey said.

Police said the accused persons were involved in other criminal activities and selling narcotic substances.