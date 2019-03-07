Two arrested for selling duplicate wristwatches at Noida’s Atta Market

Two men were arrested Tuesday for allegedly selling duplicate wrist watches of popular brands in Atta market in Sector 27. Police also seized 125 fake watches. The two were identified as Asif Sarkar (30), a resident of Sector 31, and Gaurav Kumar (25), a resident of Paharganj, Delhi. They were allegedly selling duplicate Titan Fastrack watches. The matter came to light when a complaint was made to Noida Police by a Gurugram based agency, Protect IP Solution LLP, authorised by Titan to find duplicate products in the market.

“We found out about the fake watches during a survey. We contacted the police and, around 4.50pm, a police team and our delegation went to NS Body Piercing Shop, where we found Asif selling these. We recovered 92 watches,” Tikeshwar Nath, investigation officer of the agency, alleged.

He added the team then went to Seigal Mart, another shop where they found the second man, and recovered 33 watches. “When the watches were compared with original products, it was found that the finishing, logos and bar codes on the seized watches were different from the authentic ones,” Nath alleged.

They were booked under Section 63 of Copyright Act. Police said the watches were being sold for as low as ?200, while original price was above Rs 1,500. “The two said they had purchased the watches from a local dealer. Efforts are on to nab him and due legal action will be taken,” Rajveer Singh Chauhan, SHO, Sector 20 police station, said. They were produced before a magistrate and sent to jail.

