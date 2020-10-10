Two traders, barely 40 mts apart, robbed at gunpoint at wholesale market in Ghaziabad

noida

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 23:13 IST

Ghaziabad: A group of four armed men performed two robberies back-to-back at the busy Kirana Mandi wholesale market early Saturday. The police said that they have registered FIRs for robbery and are trying to trace the gang.

According to the two victims, the first instance took place when trader Ankit Garg was supervising the loading and unloading activities at his godown. The market is one of the busiest markets in the city, located in the heart of old Ghaziabad.

“It was about 6.15am when a car stopped nearby and two men approached me, while two others remained in their car, which was a Swift. They were wearing face masks, which we use to curb the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. Soon, they pulled out pistols and pointed them towards me. Then, they started pulling out the gold rings and bracelet which I was wearing. I did not resist. After pulling out the gold items, they asked me if I had any money in my bag which was on the table,” Garg said.

He added that the two robbers then checked up the bag and left his godown.

Barely 40 metres away, the robbers repeated the incident with another trader, Sumit Gupta. He was also supervising the unloading of goods at his godown when two robbers took him on gunpoint.

“I did not resist their attempts. There were several labourers at the godown and none of us tried to resist since the suspects were armed. They took my gold bracelet, boarded their Swift car and fled the spot. Later, a group of traders from the association met the police and raised concerns,” he added.

The two traders said that they gave their respective complaints to the police at the Kotwali police station.

“There is normally a police patrol present at Kirana Mandi as goods are loaded and unloaded early in the morning. However, there must be some laxity on part of local officials, which is why the incident took place. The senior officials will take a call. However, we have registered FIRs under IPC Section 392 (robbery) and teams are trying to trace the suspects,” said Abhay Kumar Mishra, circle officer (city 1).