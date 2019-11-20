Woman gang-raped on Yamuna Expressway, two arrested

noida

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 07:45 IST

Two men who had gang-raped a Delhi resident on the Yamuna Expressway on Monday night have been arrested after an encounter with the police in Greater Noida’s Chuharpur underpass near Sector Chi V. Both accused suffered bullet injuries in the their legs when they tried to flee after being signalled to stop by the police on Tuesday morning.

Sujeet Upadhyaya, station house officer, Sector Beta II police station, said the woman had taken a lift in a cab from Hero Honda Chowk in Gurugram to Kashmere Gate in Delhi at 10.30pm on Monday.

Police said the woman got alarmed when the suspects took a wrong turn when the car reached Noida-Greater Noida expressway. The woman asked them to stop and tried to raise an alarm but the suspects held her at knife point. Upadhyaya said the suspects drove the Swift Dzire to one kilometre from Zero Point on Yamuna Expressway and gang-raped her. “They fled the spot after the gang rape,” he said.

Ranvijay Singh, superintendent of police (rural), Gautam Budh Nagar said the victim informed police and filed a case in Sector Beta II police station.

The suspects were identified as Monti, a cabbie who drives for a private cab aggregator and a native of Mainpuri, and his accomplice Rajeev, a resident of Noida Sector 51.

The victim, a native of Meerut, works with a private IT firm in Gurugram and lives in Kashmere Gate area in Delhi, said police.

SP Singh said police launched a search and received information about the suspects’ movement near Chuharpur underpass on Tuesday 8pm. “A police team signalled them to stop for checking but they tried to accelerate in order to flee after opening fire at the police personnel. The police team chased the suspects and forced them to stop. The criminals then abandoned the car and tried to run,” he said.

The police opened fire in which the two suspects received bullet injuries in their legs and collapsed. The police personnel later apprehended them, SP Singh added.

Singh said the criminals were rushed to a government hospital in Greater Noida for medical treatment.