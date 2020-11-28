e-paper
Not everything on OTT is great, says Manish Wadhwa

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 20:00 IST
Deep Saxena
Deep Saxena
Manish Wadhwa
Manish Wadhwa(Sourced photo)
         

Actor Manish Wadhwa, best known for his historical and mythological roles, said that he truly believes in the characters he played to make them look real and powerful on screen.

“I’m from theatre and love stage. Someone once said to me, ‘whatever you do — film, theatre, documentary, web or street play — you are good as long you entertain the audience.’ Following that, I just try to do my best be it for any medium or role. I have to convince myself to believe in the character to make the role of Kansa or Ravan convincing to viewers,” said Manish.

He agrees that such shows have given him more recognition, “Surely Chanakya, Ravan, Kans or Peshwa gave me a lot of recognition as they are part of our history and mythology. I have done saas-bahu shows too — ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon...’ was a super hit daily but people me remember me like any other character nothing out of the ordinary.”

In his next, Manish plays a scientist. “It’s a sci-fi show ‘Hero Gayab Mode On,’ in which we will be seen searching for a mythological story that has gone missing. It’s about the scientist and his son. I have done sci-fi shows before too — ‘Time Machine’ and ‘Maha Kumbh’. Both are very contradictory yet had a link.”

Comparing OTT and TV he said, “Not everything on OTT is great. So, whatever be the medium if you have a powerful content it will work everywhere. On TV too lot of good shows are happening.”

Manish shot for ‘Mahakumbh’ and ‘Mitwa’ in UP. “I did a play in Lucknow, ‘Ma Retire Hoti Hai’ where I played Jaya Bachchan’s son.”

