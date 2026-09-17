Australia tightens study visa rules: Most students may not be able to bring family, partners - what Indians should know

Australia has announced new restrictions that will prevent most international students from bringing their partners or children with them, in a major overhaul of temporary visa rules that will affect students from different countries.

Australia will restrict most international students from bringing partners and children, except in limited cases such as PhD study. (Representational photo) (Pexel)

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Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke unveiled the measures on September 17 as the Australian government moved to tighten temporary migration rules and bring net overseas migration down to 225,000 by 2027-28, ABC News reports. The reforms target international students, working-holiday visa holders and people overstaying their visas.

What is changing for international students?

Under the new rules, most international students will no longer be able to have family members accompany them to Australia on dependent visas.

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{{^usCountry}} There will be limited exceptions. Students from Pacific and Southeast Asian countries will retain some access to family visas under the new arrangements, while certain students, including those undertaking PhD programs, will also be able to bring family members. India is not among the countries identified for the special regional exemption. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There will be limited exceptions. Students from Pacific and Southeast Asian countries will retain some access to family visas under the new arrangements, while certain students, including those undertaking PhD programs, will also be able to bring family members. India is not among the countries identified for the special regional exemption. {{/usCountry}}

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The change means Indian students planning to pursue eligible courses in Australia will need to consider the new restrictions when deciding whether a partner or children can join them during their studies.

The Australian government has framed the changes as part of a broader effort to control temporary migration and prevent the visa system from being used to remain in the country through successive temporary visas. Burke also announced restrictions on students changing courses at the same or a lower level of qualification.

Why is Australia changing its student visa rules?

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The measures form part of a wider migration overhaul aimed at reducing Australia's net overseas migration level.

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The government has set a target of reducing annual net overseas migration to 225,000 by 2027-28, from levels around 300,000. The reforms also include tighter action against visa overstayers, changes to working-holiday visas and a new "No Further Stay" condition for future visitor visas.

What does this mean for Indian students?

For Indian students, the biggest immediate change is the reduced ability to move to Australia with a partner or children while studying.

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Students planning postgraduate or other higher-education programs will therefore need to check whether their course falls within an exemption before making visa and relocation plans. PhD candidates are among those who will continue to have access to family arrangements under the announced changes.

The reforms do not mean that every Indian student already in Australia will automatically have their family visas cancelled. The government has said the measures are aimed at future visa arrangements, while people already in Australia with existing family visa arrangements are not being separated under the changes announced.

The new restrictions come as Australia seeks to reduce temporary migration while maintaining access to workers and students considered important to the economy.

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