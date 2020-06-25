A bowl lot of goodness

nutrition

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 00:37 IST

As the city experiences its first rains, it is time to start the season by sipping on a bowl of soup all within the comfort of your homes. And, with more time on your hands than before, it gives you a chance to move over the classic tomato soup to experiment with your culinary skills. From delicious pumpkin soup to chowder, which can just be your next one-bowl meal, city chefs dish out the easiest yet tastiest recipes for you.

Chili Soup by Sandeep Sonawane, Head Chef, Jamjar Diner

Ingredients:

35 grams Tomato puree, 15 gms Chipotle sauce, 10 grams Tomato concasse, 5 gms red capsicum, 5 gms yellow capsicum, 3 gms onion, 3 gms green zucchini, 5 gms refried beans, 5 gms black beans, 6 gms yellow cheddar, 4 gms sour cream, 5 gms garlic, 1 clove, 200 ml water, 10 ml olive oil, Salt and Pepper to taste, tortilla chips for garnish, spring onion for garnish

Method:

- Sauté garlic, clove and onion in olive oil

- Add red capsicum, yellow capsicum and zucchini, sauté some more

- Add tomato puree, water, chipotle sauce, tomato concasse and cook for two minutes

- Add refried beans, black beans, salt and pepper. Cook for 5 more minutes

- Garnish with yellow cheddar, sour cream, spring onions and tortilla chips

Pumpkin Soup by Chef Kartikeya Ratan, Perch

Ingredients

10 gms onion, 5gms garlic, 10gms fresh turmeric, 10gms fresh ginger, 150 gms roasted pumpkin puree, 50 gms coconut milk, 5 gms basil, 100 gms vegetable stock, 5 gms olive oil, salt and pepper to taste

Method:

-Roast diced pumpkin in aluminium foil, seasoned with salt, pepper, olive oil at 180C for 15mins or till tender.

-Puree and strain.

-In a saucepan, heat some olive oil. Add chopped onion, garlic, crushed turmeric and ginger. Sweat well.

-Add the puree, coconut milk and vegetable stock and bring to a boil.

-Season with salt and pepper.

-Use a hand blender to emulsify all ingredients and strain into a warm bowl.

-Garnish with some chopped basil.

Beetroot Soup by Subhash Shirke, Executive Chef, The Pantry

INGREDIENTS

60 gms beetroot, 40 gms sweet potato, 60 gms fresh coconut milk, 20 ml refined oil, 150ml veg stock, 15 gms chopped onions, 10 gms chopped garlic, 20 gms fresh ginger, 1/2 tsp crushed black pepper, 1/2 tsp salt for garnish, 2 tbsps coconut cream, 5 pcs roasted dry coconut strips

METHOD

-Preheat the oven to 400 °F.

-Wrap each beetroot and sweet potato in aluminium foil and place in a baking dish or tray. Roast the beets in the oven for approximately 1 hour or until beets are fork-tender. Once cooked, remove the beets from the foil and let cool until you can handle them. Chop the beets roughly into chunks.

-When the beets begin to roast, peel the sweet potatoes and chop roughly into chunks. Drizzle with enough oil and season with salt pepper. Spread out on a baking tray and roast for 30 minutes, flipping the potatoes halfway.

-While the beets are cooling, heat a Dutch oven over medium-high heat and add 2 tbsp refined oil and once hot, add chop onions, ginger and garlic. Cook for 5-7 minutes or until the softened and lightly browned.

-To the pot, add the cooked beets and sweet potatoes, vegetable stock and seasoning with salt & black pepper crush. Stir well and cook at a simmer for 10 minutes.

-Transfer the soup in batches to a high-speed blender or use an immersion blender to purée until the soup is smooth.

-Add the coconut milk and stir thoroughly to incorporate. Drizzle coconut cream on top.

-Serve with a thin slice of roasted coconut strips.

Farmer’s Style Chowder by Jaydeep Mukherjee, Head Chef, Smoke House Deli

Ingredients

500 gms diced potato, keep the skins aside in ice-cold water for the chips, 250 gms sweet corn, 200 gms leeks, 200 gms chopped onions, 50 gms chopped celery, 50 gms chopped carrots, 2 finely chopped garlic cloves, salt and freshly crushed black pepper, to taste, 1.5 ltr hot vegetable or chicken stock, 30 ml olive oil, 100 gms sour cream, Oil to deep fry chips

Method

-Remove the roots, leaves and outer layer of the leeks. Cut in half lengthwise and then slice the leeks into half-moon slices, around ½” thick. Immerse in cold water to clean and drain.

-Heat olive oil in a stockpot on medium-high heat and sauté the leeks. Then add the onions, carrots, celery and garlic. Gently stir and cook slightly covered for 15 to 20 minutes, until the vegetables are soft and not caramelized.

-Add the potatoes and gently sauté. Add the hot stock to the pot and bring to a boil. Cover it partially and reduce the flame. Simmer till the potatoes are completely cooked. -Drain the potato skins and wipe off any excess water. Heat the oil in a deep fryer or pan to 160 degrees Celsius. Test the oil with a wooden satay stick or small piece of bread. If it bubbles vigorously, it is ready. Place the potato skins in the oil and fry till golden brown and crisp and toss with some salt, when still hot. Alternately, you could place them on a baking dish, drizzle with olive oil, season and bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 15 – 20 mins till crispy

-When the soup is almost ready, add the sweet corn in it and cook for a further 10 minutes, till the corn is tender. Use an immersion blender to pulverize to a coarse puree.

-Serve hot with a dollop of sour cream and crispy potato chips.

-Leave some of the skins on the potatoes when making the soup for added fibre. You could add shredded spinach or kale to the soup to make it even healthier.